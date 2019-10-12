We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 117,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 13,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 109,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Chevron by 7.4% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 20,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $1,077,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

CVX stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.59. 3,430,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,586,718. The company has a market capitalization of $214.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

