We Are One Seven LLC Has $444,000 Stock Position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,375 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 75.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,227,000 after purchasing an additional 545,806 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 9.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,155,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,599,000 after purchasing an additional 102,395 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 627,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 496,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $579,270.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,405,653.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $107,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,786.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,855 shares of company stock worth $1,353,965. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $77.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average is $84.31. Qualys Inc has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $97.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $78.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qualys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.11.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

