We Are One Seven LLC Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Baidu by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Baidu by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $104.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Baidu Inc has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $206.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Baidu to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Macquarie set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.22.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

