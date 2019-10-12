We Are One Seven LLC Has $659,000 Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,033,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,916,000 after purchasing an additional 382,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,486,000 after purchasing an additional 129,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,146,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,630,000 after purchasing an additional 916,169 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,345,000 after purchasing an additional 475,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,337,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,324,000 after purchasing an additional 136,868 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,274,741.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,053 shares in the company, valued at $18,008,331.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,401,224.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,283,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $217.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $295.00 price target on shares of Cintas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.40.

Cintas stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.81. 3,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.98 and a fifty-two week high of $270.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.37 and its 200-day moving average is $238.46.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

