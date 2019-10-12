We Are One Seven LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 103.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.21. The company had a trading volume of 248,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,214. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.71 and its 200-day moving average is $197.42. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $156.03 and a 52 week high of $207.20.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.