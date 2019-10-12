We Are One Seven LLC Invests $335,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 17,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $114.06 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.42 and a 12-month high of $115.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.05.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

