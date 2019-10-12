We Are One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,548,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,608,650,000 after purchasing an additional 317,684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,867,000 after acquiring an additional 438,673 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 557.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,602,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,186,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,051,000 after acquiring an additional 56,997 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

In other news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 11,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $1,663,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,353,711. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur A. Weiss sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $37,925.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,063. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,291. Sun Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.63 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.12.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.67). Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $312.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.