We Are One Seven LLC Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,387 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 234.4% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $735,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $91,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,647.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,339 shares of company stock valued at $42,770,272 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $149.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $113.60 and a 1-year high of $167.56. The firm has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Northland Securities set a $185.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens set a $184.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on salesforce.com from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.31.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

