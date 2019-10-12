Webchain One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Webchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, EscoDEX, Coinroom and ChaoEX . Webchain has a total market cap of $74,899.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Webchain has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00654798 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004086 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002104 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001862 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Webchain Coin Profile

WEB is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 498,918,298 coins and its circulating supply is 148,913,655 coins. The official website for Webchain is webchain.network. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain. Webchain’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive.

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX , EscoDEX, Coinroom, STEX, BiteBTC and RaisEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

