Welch & Forbes LLC Has $103.45 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 716,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 2.5% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $103,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.7% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 527.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 70,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $10,001,022.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,422,930.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.52 per share, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at $422,808,802.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,202 shares of company stock worth $25,175,829. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $157.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

DHR traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $140.45. The company had a trading volume of 893,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,544. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $147.33. The stock has a market cap of $97.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.08 and its 200 day moving average is $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

