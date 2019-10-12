Welch & Forbes LLC Has $14.62 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $14,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 270,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,144,000 after buying an additional 159,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,030,000 after buying an additional 41,525 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.77. The company had a trading volume of 75,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,175. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.56 and a 200 day moving average of $114.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $24,437,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,452 shares of company stock worth $28,252,925. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.92.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

