Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 268 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gifford Fong Associates lifted its stake in Amgen by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 67,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 13,671 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Amgen by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 19,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Cowen set a $231.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $230.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Shares of AMGN opened at $200.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.53 and a 200 day moving average of $186.28. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $211.90. The firm has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.