Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,845 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,374,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,767,000 after buying an additional 2,806,328 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,437.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,647,000 after buying an additional 1,086,135 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $128,287,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 80.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 902,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,389,000 after buying an additional 402,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,650,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $150.21 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $125.81 and a 12-month high of $161.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.06.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

