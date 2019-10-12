Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,634 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $779,953.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,985 shares of company stock valued at $892,245. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.67. The company has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $68.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.