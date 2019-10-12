Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,742 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $658,680.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,630.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $797,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,483. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.77.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $137.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.