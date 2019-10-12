Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $19,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,175,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,274,000 after acquiring an additional 598,976 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,039,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,115,646,000 after acquiring an additional 275,182 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8,278.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,405 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,422,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,551,000 after acquiring an additional 48,931 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,881,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,935,000 after acquiring an additional 124,929 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.38. 718,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,904. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $229.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.77 and a 200 day moving average of $197.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.70, for a total transaction of $220,838.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,355.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total transaction of $4,951,595.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,822 shares of company stock worth $33,641,784. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $159.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

