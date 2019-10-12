Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target to $104.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $110.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Shares of GBT stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $46.53. 930,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,921. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.28. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $158,226.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,083.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $241,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,332.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,371 shares of company stock valued at $549,865. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 44,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

