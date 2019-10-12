Wells Fargo & Co Cuts International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $42.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of International Paper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stephens downgraded shares of International Paper from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP stock opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. International Paper has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.14%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,012,139.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,083.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,195.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $9,150,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in International Paper by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 307,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in International Paper by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 181,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 32,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in International Paper by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.