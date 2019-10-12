Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys New Stake in Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 69,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,602.24% and a negative return on equity of 139.52%. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. Research analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,356.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 64,977 shares of company stock worth $119,951 and have sold 21,773 shares worth $45,186. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NBRV shares. Bank of America set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

Nabriva Therapeutics Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.