Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $194,000 Holdings in PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of PDL Community Bancorp worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 515.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PDL Community Bancorp alerts:

PDLB opened at $13.73 on Friday. PDL Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.73 and a beta of 0.44.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter.

PDLB has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDL Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of PDL Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB).

Receive News & Ratings for PDL Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.