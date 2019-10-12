Whitestone REIT to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note issued on Monday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.16 million. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 6.19%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE WSR opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.28%.

In other news, CEO James C. Mastandrea bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $126,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,984,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.