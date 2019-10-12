Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Gap Up to $6.93

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.89, but opened at $6.93. Whiting Petroleum shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 214,793 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Whiting Petroleum to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $9.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $632.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 3.17.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.52). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $426.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 190.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,134,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,644,000 after purchasing an additional 743,087 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 438.6% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 46,174 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 113.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 29.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 141.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,283 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,283 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

