WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Earns “Sell” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WOW. ValuEngine raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens started coverage on WideOpenWest in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on WideOpenWest in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

Shares of WOW remained flat at $$5.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,756. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.55.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P bought 534,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $3,071,650.00. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder bought 9,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,974.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 655,686 shares of company stock worth $3,786,890. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 40.0% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 53,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 350.1% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 252,618 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 36.5% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 1.9% during the second quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 30,410,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,784,000 after purchasing an additional 565,532 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 52.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 44,325 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

