Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Invests $201,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Margaret M. Foran purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.54 per share, for a total transaction of $227,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,784.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,500 shares of company stock worth $1,793,075 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

