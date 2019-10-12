William Blair Comments on SmileDirectClub’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SmileDirectClub in a report released on Monday, October 7th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SDC. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $11.13 on Thursday. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

In other news, insider Kay Oswald bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $47,628.00. Also, General Counsel Susan Greenspon Rammelt bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.51 per share, with a total value of $75,891.00. Insiders acquired 43,800 shares of company stock valued at $808,019 in the last ninety days.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

