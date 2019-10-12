WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for WillScot in a report released on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WillScot’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. WillScot has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $266.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.74 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,094,607.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought 9,250 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $150,775.00. Insiders own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot by 6.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WillScot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in WillScot by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in WillScot by 87.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in WillScot by 23.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

