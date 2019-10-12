Winding Tree Price Down 32.3% Over Last 7 Days (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Winding Tree token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Winding Tree has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $68.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,381,927 tokens. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

