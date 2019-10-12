Wings (WINGS) Market Cap Tops $3.68 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. Wings has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $465,298.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wings has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Wings token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Livecoin, Binance and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012084 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00207653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.65 or 0.01032924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00031559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00088476 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Wings

Wings was first traded on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official website is wings.ai.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Gatecoin, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Livecoin, Gate.io, Binance, Upbit, IDEX and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.