Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 3.1% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 605,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 118,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.00. 819,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,950. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $164.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.26.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4298 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.