Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Takes $219,000 Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,924 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,140 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 56,348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,648 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $65.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

TJX stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.43. 5,885,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,983,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.86. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $57.46.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

