Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €230.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($175.58) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €196.28 ($228.24).

ETR WDI opened at €142.05 ($165.17) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.09. Wirecard has a 12-month low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 12-month high of €187.00 ($217.44). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €147.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €140.89.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

