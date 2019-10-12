Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.56

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 420539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

WETF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities set a $6.50 target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeremy Schwartz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 13.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 10.6% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 47,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.2% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 388,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 5.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 114,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

