WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.08

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.08 and traded as high as $44.80. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $44.72, with a volume of 911 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average of $46.07.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DGS)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

