Wispr (WSP) Hits Market Capitalization of $2,600.00

Wispr (CURRENCY:WSP) traded down 49.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, Wispr has traded 91.8% lower against the US dollar. Wispr has a market capitalization of $2,600.00 and $12.00 worth of Wispr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wispr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000081 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wispr Coin Profile

Wispr (WSP) is a coin. Wispr’s total supply is 32,181,825 coins and its circulating supply is 31,007,434 coins. Wispr’s official Twitter account is @WisprTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wispr is wispr.tech.

Wispr Coin Trading

Wispr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wispr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wispr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wispr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

