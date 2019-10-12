Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $91.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TEL. Goldman Sachs Group raised TE Connectivity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut TE Connectivity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Longbow Research cut TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.66 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cross Research cut TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.07.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL stock opened at $90.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $97.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.94%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 124,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $11,620,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 290,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,118,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,737,285. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 220.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 102.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.