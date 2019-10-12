Woodford Patient Capital Trust (LON:WPCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.00

Woodford Patient Capital Trust PLC (LON:WPCT) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 36.25 ($0.47), with a volume of 3963585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.40 ($0.53).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 55. The company has a market cap of $333.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83.

About Woodford Patient Capital Trust (LON:WPCT)

Woodford Patient Capital Trust plc specializes in investments in startups, early stage, growth stage, and mature stage investments. These include companies at a pre-revenue and pre-profit stage which have strong intellectual property and technology. The fund primarily invests in the healthcare, financials, industrials, technology, consumer goods, telecommunications, basic materials, and biotechnology sector.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Woodford Patient Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodford Patient Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.