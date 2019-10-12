Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $917.99 Million

Analysts expect that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will report $917.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Seven analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $910.00 million and the highest is $931.17 million. Workday reported sales of $743.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $3.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Citigroup raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho set a $225.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. KeyCorp set a $235.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.32. 663,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of -142.89 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Workday has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $226.83.

In other Workday news, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.01, for a total value of $290,626.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $61,727.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,104,346 shares of company stock worth $191,289,910. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,609,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,975,530,000 after buying an additional 683,181 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 19,929.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 547,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,658,000 after buying an additional 545,263 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 31,200.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 520,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,011,000 after buying an additional 518,869 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 52.6% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 572,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,790,000 after buying an additional 197,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2,782.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 139,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,997,000 after buying an additional 135,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

