Workspace Group (LON:WKP) PT Raised to GBX 925

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 925 ($12.09) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.81) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,022.14 ($13.36).

Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 1,010 ($13.20) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 913.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 909.85. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,043 ($13.63). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

