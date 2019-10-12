World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) CEO Sells $1,612,922.50 in Stock

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 41,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $1,612,922.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,385,648.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.35. World Fuel Services Corp has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $42.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on INT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of World Fuel Services from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. World Fuel Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

