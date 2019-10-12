Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wrap Technologies Inc. is a security technology company. It focuses on delivering modern policing solutions to customers, primarily consisting of law enforcement and security personnel. The company’s products consist of BolaWrap 100 which is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device. Wrap Technologies Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

WRTC traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. 122,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,016. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. Wrap Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Patrick Kinsella purchased 26,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $103,050.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $136,999 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

