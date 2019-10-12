Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of WYNN opened at $112.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.53. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $151.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $2,756,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,704,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.