XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) Raises Dividend to GBX 20 Per Share

XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Monday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON XPP opened at GBX 2,460 ($32.14) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,387.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,347.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37. XP Power has a 52 week low of GBX 1,855 ($24.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,740 ($35.80).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPP. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XP Power in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of XP Power from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of XP Power from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

