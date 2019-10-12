XYO Hits Market Cap of $3.52 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, KuCoin and BitMart. XYO has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and $4,232.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00040693 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $510.10 or 0.06124572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000220 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00041142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016694 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitMart, DDEX, KuCoin, YoBit, DEx.top, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.