Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,441,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.68% of Yamana Gold worth $64,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 134,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 25.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 20.3% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 65,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AUY shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC set a $4.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

