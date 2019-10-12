Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.15. Consolidated Water also reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWCO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. 69,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.83. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $17.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 14,480 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $212,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 10.8% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,162,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,550,000 after buying an additional 113,286 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 9.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 40,997 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at $1,742,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at $1,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

