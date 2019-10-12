Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190,000.00

Equities analysts expect that CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) will post $190,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CorMedix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80,000.00 and the highest is $300,000.00. CorMedix reported sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full-year sales of $460,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $430,000.00 to $490,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.28 million, with estimates ranging from $9.89 million to $14.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CorMedix.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million.

Shares of CRMD stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.23. 9,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,901. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

