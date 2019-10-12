Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. Cue Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.35) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,039.41% and a negative return on equity of 151.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CUE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,159.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CUE traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.41. 67,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,136. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

