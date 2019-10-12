Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.16. Photronics posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $138.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities set a $12.00 price target on Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,583. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,343 shares of company stock worth $721,956. Corporate insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Photronics in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Photronics in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 267,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,663. The stock has a market cap of $719.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Photronics has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

