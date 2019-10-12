Zacks: Analysts Expect Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.39. Compass Diversified posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $336.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.14 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CODI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Compass Diversified from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CODI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.54. 152,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,871. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $20.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $927,843.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,488.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 3,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,556. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 25,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 50.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 9.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at about $2,660,000. 29.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

