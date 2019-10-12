Zacks: Analysts Set $24.00 Target Price for Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Shares of Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $24.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bank7 an industry rank of 165 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSVN. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 83.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bank7 by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in Bank7 by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 68,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank7 by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 48,424 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank7 by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 527,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.79 million and a PE ratio of 7.20. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter. Bank7 had a net margin of 44.09% and a return on equity of 25.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank7 will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

